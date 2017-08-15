FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil to announce new fiscal target by Wednesday -Meirelles
August 15, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil to announce new fiscal target by Wednesday -Meirelles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will announce revised fiscal targets for 2017 and 2018 by Wednesday, Finance Minister Meirelles said on Tuesday, adding that there is no need for an annual primary deficit target as high as 165 billion reais ($52 billion).

The government is set to widen its targets for a budget deficit of 139 billion reais before interest payments this year and 129 billion reais the next due to weak tax revenues and lawmakers’ refusal to back tax hikes.

$1 = 3.199 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski

