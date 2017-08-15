Head of Brazil Senate sees 159.6 bln reais budget deficit target

BRASILIA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate President Eunício Oliveira said on Tuesday that discussions on the federal budget arrived on Sunday evening at a primary deficit target of 159.6 billion reais ($49.9 billion).

The government is set to widen its targets for a budget deficit of 139 billion reais before interest payments this year and 129 billion reais in 2018 due to weak tax revenues and lawmakers’ refusal to back tax hikes.