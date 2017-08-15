FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Head of Brazil Senate sees 159.6 bln reais budget deficit target
#Market News
August 15, 2017 / 2:40 PM / in 2 months

Head of Brazil Senate sees 159.6 bln reais budget deficit target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate President Eunício Oliveira said on Tuesday that discussions on the federal budget arrived on Sunday evening at a primary deficit target of 159.6 billion reais ($49.9 billion).

The government is set to widen its targets for a budget deficit of 139 billion reais before interest payments this year and 129 billion reais in 2018 due to weak tax revenues and lawmakers’ refusal to back tax hikes.

$1 = 3.198 reais Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

