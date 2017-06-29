FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
Brazil's budget target not at risk despite May deficit -Treasury
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 5:44 PM / in 2 months

Brazil's budget target not at risk despite May deficit -Treasury

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is not more likely to miss its budget target this year despite posting a larger-than-expected primary deficit last month, Treasury Secretary Ana Paula Vescovi told journalists on Thursday.

The gap widened partly because the government decided to service judicial debts ahead of the original schedule in order to save between 600 million ($181.26 million) and 700 million reais ($211.47 million) this year, Vescovi said. ($1 = 3.3101 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Paul Simao)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.