Brazil central government deficit shrinks unexpectedly in August

BRASILIA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government primary budget deficit narrowed unexpectedly in August, Treasury data showed on Thursday, as part of President Michel Temer administration’s effort to enforce austerity after two years of deep recession.

The central government, which includes federal ministries, social security and the central bank, posted a primary budget deficit of 9.599 billion reais ($3.01 billion) last month, down from 20.15 billion reais in July. Analysts had forecast an August deficit of 16 billion reais in a Reuters Poll.