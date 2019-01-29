Brazil central government deficit widens in December

BRASILIA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government posted a fiscal deficit in December that was nearly twice the size of its November deficit, underscoring the challenge facing President Jair Bolsonaro as he tries to balance the federal budget.

The central government, which includes federal ministries, the social security system and the central bank, posted a deficit of 31.784 billion reais ($8.5 billion) before interest payments, up from a deficit of 16.206 billion reais in November.

The central government’s primary deficit last year was 120.3 billion reais, just below a 124.3 billion reais deficit in 2017.