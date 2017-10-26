FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2017 / 5:00 PM / in an hour

Brazil central gov't budget deficit tops forecasts in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government primary budget deficit widened more than expected in September, Treasury data showed on Thursday, underscoring the President Michel Temer’s uphill battle to cut public debt as the economy recovers from a recession.

The central government, which includes federal ministries, the social security system and the central bank, posted a primary budget deficit of 22.725 billion reais ($6.9 billion) last month, up from 9.599 billion reais in August. Analysts had forecast a September deficit of 20.6 billion reais in a Reuters Poll.

$1 = 3.2726 reais Reporting by Silvio Cascione

