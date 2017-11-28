FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central gov't budget surplus bigger than expected in Oct
November 28, 2017 / 5:17 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Brazil central gov't budget surplus bigger than expected in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government swung to a larger-than-expected primary budget surplus in October, Treasury data showed on Tuesday, in another sign that the nascent economic recovery is boosting tax collecting.

The central government, which includes federal ministries, the social security system and the central bank, posted a primary budget surplus of 5.191 billion reais ($1.6 billion) last month, higher than the median estimate of 3.9 billion reais in a Reuters poll of economists. It was the first monthly surplus since April.

$1 = 3.21 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

