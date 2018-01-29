Brazil central gov't easily meets 2017 primary budget target

BRASILIA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government easily met its 2017 primary budget deficit target after rising tax revenue led to a smaller-than-expected December shortfall, government data showed on Monday.

The central government, comprised of the federal government, social security and the central bank, posted a deficit of 124.401 billion reais ($39.3 billion) in 2017 before interest rate payments, down 23 percent from the year before. The December deficit totaled 21.168 billion reais, below the median estimate of 25.2 billion reais in a Reuters poll.