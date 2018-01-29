FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
January 29, 2018 / 5:42 PM / in 9 hours

Brazil central gov't easily meets 2017 primary budget target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government easily met its 2017 primary budget deficit target after rising tax revenue led to a smaller-than-expected December shortfall, government data showed on Monday.

The central government, comprised of the federal government, social security and the central bank, posted a deficit of 124.401 billion reais ($39.3 billion) in 2017 before interest rate payments, down 23 percent from the year before. The December deficit totaled 21.168 billion reais, below the median estimate of 25.2 billion reais in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 3.17 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.