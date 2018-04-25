FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central gov't fiscal deficit widens more than expected in March
April 25, 2018 / 5:44 PM / in 2 hours

Brazil central gov't fiscal deficit widens more than expected in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government fiscal deficit widened more than expected in March, marking the largest gap for the month since records began in 1997, government data showed on Wednesday.

The central government, comprised of the National Treasury, the central bank and the social security system, booked a deficit of 24.828 billion reais ($7.1 billion) before interest payments, compared to the median 14.3 billion real estimate in a Reuters poll of economists.

$1 = 3.49 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by Tom Brown

