Brazil central gov't posts unexpected primary surplus in Nov

BRASILIA, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government posted an unexpected primary budget surplus in November, government data showed on Tuesday, another sign of improved tax collecting as the economic recovery accelerates.

The central government, which includes federal ministries, the social security system and the central bank, posted a primary budget surplus of 1.348 billion reais ($406 million), compared to the median estimate of a 14.6 billion-real deficit n a Reuters poll.

The primary deficit totaled 101.919 billion reais in the year through November, tighter than the year-end target of 159 billion reais.