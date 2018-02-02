FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
February 2, 2018 / 2:42 PM / in 3 hours

Brazil freezes $2.5 bln in gov't expenses on Eletrobras uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazil on Friday froze 8 billion reais ($2.5 billion) worth of government expenses for this year under a revised budget to account for potential delays in a plan to privatize power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA .

Policymakers expect to raise 12.2 billion reais with the privatization of Eletrobras, as the power utility is known. The revised budget forecasts a 2018 primary deficit of 154.8 billion reais before interest rate payments, below the deficit target of 159 billion reais, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said in a news conference.

$1 = 3.21 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.