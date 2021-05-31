Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Brazil govt debt falls to 86.7% of GDP in April - central bank

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government debt as a share of gross domestic product fell sharply in April to 86.7% from 88.9% in March and the public sector posted a primary surplus of 24.3 billion reais ($4.7 bln), the central bank said on Monday.

The public sector surplus excluding interest payments was much more than the 16.75 billion reais forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, and the overall deficit in the 12 months through April shrank to 7.1% of GDP from 9.1%.

$1 = 5.22 reais Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Alison Williams

