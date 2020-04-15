Brazil govt forecasts 2021 primary budget deficit of 149.6 bln reais, or 1.84% of GDP

BRASILIA, April 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government expects to post a primary budget deficit next year of 149.6 billion reais ($28.5 billion), or 1.84% of gross domestic product, according to budget proposals for the next three years published by the Economy Ministry on Wednesday.

That is more than double earlier indications before the new coronavirus tipped the economy into turmoil, but sharply down from the 600 billion reais or 8% of GDP for this year that Treasury Secretary Mansueto Almeida said on Tuesday is now likely.