Brazil gov't sees $25.1 bln in 2019 discretionary spending

BRASILIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Friday forecast 102.467 billion reais ($25.1 billion) in discretionary spending in its 2019 draft budget bill, a 9 percent decline from the prior year.

In a statement, the planning and finance ministries reaffirmed a target for a 139 billion-real primary deficit for the central government, comprising the federal government, the social security system and the central bank. It forecast 2.5 percent gross domestic product growth and 4.25 percent inflation for the year.