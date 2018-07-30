Brazil June fiscal deficit slightly larger than expected

BRASILIA, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s fiscal deficit in June was slightly above expectations, central bank data showed on Monday, highlighting the government’s struggles to improve its budget balance.

The public sector, comprised of the central government, local governments and state enterprises, posted a deficit of 13.491 billion reais ($3.6 billion) before interest payments, compared with a median forecast of 13.15 billion reais. Gross public sector debt was equal to 77.2 percent of gross domestic product, slightly above a consensus estimate of 77.1 percent. ($1 = 3.7071 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; editing by Jonathan Oatis)