BRASILIA, April 12 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Thursday loosened its 2020 fiscal target and predicted that gross domestic product growth would slow after hitting a 2019 peak.

The government set targets of a primary deficit of 139 billion reais ($41 billion) for the central government in 2019, 110 billion reais in 2020 and 70 billion reais in 2021, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.