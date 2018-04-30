Brazil March public sector primary deficit wider than expected

BRASILIA, April 30 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government posted a wider-than-expected fiscal deficit in March, highlighting the struggles of President Michel Temer’s administration to curb growth of public debt.

The public sector, comprised of the central government, regional governments and state-owned enterprises, posted a deficit of 25.135 billion reais ($7.2 billion) before interest payments, compared to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists of a 24.8 billion real deficit. ($1 = 3.47 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bill Trott)