June 29, 2018 / 1:40 PM / in 2 hours

Brazil May public sector private deficit smaller than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government posted a smaller-than-expected fiscal deficit in May, in an unexpected boost to President Michel Temer’s efforts to curb growth of public debt.

The public sector, comprised of the central government, regional governments and state-owned enterprises, posted a deficit of 8.2 billion reais ($2.1 billion) before interest payments, compared to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists of a deficit of 11.6 billion reais.

$1 = 3.8651 reais Reporting by Patricia Duarte Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

