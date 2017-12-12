Brazil may unfreeze more spending due to strong tax revenue -sources

BRASILIA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil may unfreeze more federal spending this year due to stronger-than-expected November tax revenue, two government sources said on Tuesday, without giving details of the size of a possible spending increase.

After unfreezing some 7.5 billion reais ($2.3 billion) of spending in mid-November, the government freed up nearly 600 million reais of earmarked spending by Congress, helping President Michel Temer in his drive to pass an unpopular pension overhaul aimed at closing a huge budget deficit.