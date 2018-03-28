Brazil posts $5.2 bln primary budget deficit in February

BRASILIA, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a budget deficit in February before interest rate payments, the central bank said on Wednesday, falling from the prior month’s surplus and driving a slight increase in public debt.

The public sector, comprised of the central government, regional governments and state-owned firms, posted a primary deficit of 17.414 billion reais ($5.2 billion), roughly in line with the median estimate of a 17.8 billion real deficit in a Reuters poll.