Brazil posts budget deficit of 9.5 bln reais in August
September 29, 2017 / 1:41 PM / in 21 days

Brazil posts budget deficit of 9.5 bln reais in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 9.524 billion reais ($3.01 billion) in August, central bank data showed on Friday, smaller than the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 16.7 billion reais.

The deficit in the 12 months through August reached 157.8 billion reais, equal to 2.44 percent of gross domestic product and close to the proposed target for a deficit of 159 billion reais this year.

$1 = 3.1602 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum

