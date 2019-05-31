Brazil posts primary budget surplus of 6.64 bln reais in April - central bank

BRASILIA, May 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government posted a primary fiscal surplus of 6.64 billion reais ($1.68 billion) in April, the central bank said on Friday, slightly more than the 6.00 billion reais surplus economists had expected.

For the 12 months to April, the primary deficit, comprising the central government, regional governments and state-owned enterprises before interest payments are factored in, was equal to 1.37% of gross domestic product, the central bank said.

($1 = 3.96 reais)