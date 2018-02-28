FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Market News
February 28, 2018 / 6:01 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Brazil posts record budget surplus in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a record primary budget surplus of 46.9 billion reais (US$14.5 billion) in January, central bank data showed on Wednesday, significantly larger than the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 29.1 billion reais.

The monthly surplus was the largest since the series began in 2001.

The deficit in the 12 months through January reached 1.53 percent of gross domestic product.

$1 = 3.24 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Gram Slattery, Editing by Ben Klayman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.