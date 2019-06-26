Brazil primary budget deficit widens in May to 14.74 bln reais -Treasury

BRASILIA, June 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government reported a primary budget deficit of 14.74 billion reais ($3.83 billion) in May, the Treasury said on Wednesday, more than the 13.7 billion reais deficit median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

That was 27.7% wider in real terms than the same month last year, Treasury said. In the first five months of the year, the accumulated deficit before interest payments are taken into account stood at 17.5 billion reais, 9.1% wider in real terms.