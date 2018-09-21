FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 6:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil sees higher leeway to deliver 2018 fiscal target

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Friday predicted it will have more breathing room than expected to deliver its 2018 fiscal target due to higher revenues and lower expenses.

In a bimonthly report, the government forecast it would meet this year’s target of a deficit of 159 billion reais ($39.38 billion), with 8.225 billion reais to spare before interest rate payments, compared with 1.845 billion reais in leeway predicted previously. ($1 = 4.0378 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

