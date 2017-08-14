FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil will set 159 bln reais budget gap goal on Monday -source
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 12:57 PM / in 2 months

Brazil will set 159 bln reais budget gap goal on Monday -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Monday will increase its primary budget deficit targets for 2017 and 2018 to 159 billion reais ($49.8 billion) and refrain from increasing taxes, a government source told Reuters.

Brazil currently targets a deficit of 139 billion reais in 2017 and 129 billion reais in 2018 before interest rate payments. Reuters reported on Friday it was poised to widen those goals as lawmakers seemed unwilling to endorse additional tax hikes.

$1 = 3.1927 reais Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

