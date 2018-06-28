FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 5:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazilian government's fiscal deficit smaller than expected in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government posted a smaller-than-expected fiscal deficit in May, in an unexpected boost to President Michel Temer’s efforts to curb public debt growth.

The central government, which includes federal ministries, the social security system and the central bank, posted a deficit of 11.024 billion reais ($2.9 billion) before interest payments, compared to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists for a deficit of 12.1 billion reais.

$1 = 3.85 reais Reporting by Mateus Maia Writing by Bruno Federowski Editing by Paul Simao

