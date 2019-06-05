Brazil's Economy Ministry says no change to spending ceiling rules

BRASILIA, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy ministry has no plans to alter its spending ceiling rules, which cap public spending growth at the rate of inflation, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement, which came after a media report that the government was discussing exempting investment from the caps, also reiterated the ministry’s view that public spending must be kept under control to bring public accounts back into balance. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)