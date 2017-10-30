Brazil's posts smaller-than-expected budget deficit in September

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 21.259 billion reais ($6.54 billion) in September, central bank data showed on Friday, smaller than the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 23.25 billion reais.

The deficit in the 12 months through September reached 152.4 billion reais, equal to 2.35 percent of gross domestic product and close to the proposed target for a deficit of 159 billion reais this year.