UPDATE 1-Brazil budget deficit widens more than forecast, pensions again the culprit

BRASILIA, June 26 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government’s fiscal position deteriorated in May, Treasury figures showed on Wednesday, with the primary budget balance swinging back into deficit and by more than economists had expected.

The central government posted a primary deficit before interest payments are taken into account of 14.74 billion reais ($3.83 billion) in May, more than the 13.7 billion reais shortfall median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

In real terms, taking into account inflation, that was 27.7% wider than the same month last year, and brought the accumulated primary deficit in the first five months of the year to 17.5 billion reais, 9.1% wider in real terms form a year ago.

Brazil’s government is struggling to bring the public finances back to anything remotely resembling balance, mainly thanks to the country’s huge social security deficit.

The social security deficit in May totaled 14.9 billion reais, little changed in nominal terms from May last year.

A pension reform bill currently winding its way through Congress aims to address that and save the public purse about 1 trillion reais in the next decade.

The scale of social security and other non-discretionary spending commitments means the government is cutting back expenditure in other areas, such as public investment, which is languishing around its lowest levels on record.

“On top of the challenge in making fiscal adjustments when increasing revenue is so hard, growth in compulsory expenditure continues to constrain discretionary spending,” Treasury said.

At current trends, discretionary spending this year is on course to hit a record low 6.9% of all outlays, or 98 billion reais, compared to 9.5% in 2018.

“It should be emphasized that social security benefits are the largest component of compulsory expenditure,” Treasury said.

Brazil’s total social security deficit in the 12 months to May, which includes private sector, civil service and military personnel, totaled 296.7 billion reais, on track to end the year around 315 billion reais, or 4.4% of GDP, the Treasury said.

Overall, in the 12 months to May the government’s primary deficit totaled 125.2 billion reais, or 1.76% of gross domestic product, Treasury said. The government’s target for the calendar year is a 139 billion reais deficit, or 1.92% of GDP. (Reporting by Mateus Maia Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Bill Trott)