UPDATE 1-Brazil to keep 2019 fiscal target, loosen 2020 -source

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, April 12 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will maintain its 2019 fiscal target but loosen the 2020 target after failing to pass a plan to cut social security spending, a source at the economic cabinet told Reuters on Thursday.

Brazil will set targets of a primary deficit of 139 billion reais ($41 billion) for the central government in 2019, 110 billion reais in 2020 and 70 billion reais in 2021, said the source, who asked to remain anonymous as the matter is not yet public.

It previously aimed at deficits of 139 billion reais in 2019, 65 billion reais in 2020 and held no goal for 2021.

The looser 2020 target highlights the challenges facing President Michel Temer’s administration, whose approval rates have held at single digits, in implementing unpopular belt-tightening measures and curb mounting government debt.

After facing strong lawmaker opposition, the government gave up on its plan to revamp the pension system after a federal intervention in the state of Rio de Janeiro legally barred Congress from voting on constitutional amendments.

While planned privatizations and asset sales may help cover that gap, it is far from certain that the winner of this year’s presidential elections, the most wide-open and hard-to-predict in decades, will maintain commitments to such efforts.

The government will hold a press conference at 4:00 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) to officially announce its budget plans.