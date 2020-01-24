Brazil central bank chief Campos Neto "comfortable" with inflation outlook

BRASILIA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is at a stage that requires caution on monetary policy, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday, adding that he is “comfortable” with the inflation outlook.

Speaking at an event hosted by XP Investimentos in Sao Paulo, Campos Neto also said that the upward shock to inflation from meat prices should dissipate as quickly as it appeared, and that recent moves in the exchange rate are different from those seen before.