Brazil central bank chief Campos Neto says not in favor of money printing

BRASILIA, April 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday he is not in favor of money printing to steer the economy through the current crisis, as advocated this week by one of his predecessors and former finance minister Henrique Meirelles.

Speaking live to online portal UOL, Campos Neto said that just because inflation is currently very low it is still a “dangerous” idea, and added the central bank might have to end up buying equity stakes in large companies as well as their debt. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)