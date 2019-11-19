Low long-term rates key to Brazil growth - Campos Neto

BRASILIA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Falling short term interest rates in Brazil are providing a boost to the economy but low longer-term rates are crucial to stimulating private sector investment and future growth, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday.

Addressing the Senate’s Economic Affairs Committee in Brasilia, Campos Neto also said the days of public funds acting as an engine of growth were over, and that inflation was low and stable across the short, medium and long-term horizons.