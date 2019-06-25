"Concrete" progress on reform agenda critical to Brazil economy, inflation -central bank chief

BRASILIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Concrete progress on Brazil’s economic and fiscal reform agenda is essential to fostering a sustained economic recovery and benign outlook for inflation, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday.

In a presentation to the Brazilian Organization of Cooperatives in Brasilia, Campos Neto largely echoed the message from the central bank’s last policy meeting published earlier in the day that the economy is on course to recover gradually but the big risk remains the reform agenda. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)