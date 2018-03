BRASILIA, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank may pause interest rate cuts “for a while” in mid-2018 after assessing the risks looming 2019, bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Thursday.

At its last policy meeting, the bank pointed to a final rate cut in May but minutes from that encounter showed some policymakers preferred to keep their options open. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski)