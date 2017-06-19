FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil's central bank sees conditions for lower interest rates - Goldfajn

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 19 (Reuters) - Interest rates should continue to fall in Brazil, given current conditions, central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Monday.

"The baseline scenario prescribes the continuation of the monetary easing cycle, taking into account current risks," Goldfajn said, according to prepared remarks published online by the bank. Economists expect the central bank to cut interest rates from 10.25 percent to 8.50 percent by December. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

