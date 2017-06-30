FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil must continue seeking pension overhaul - Goldfajn
#Market News
June 30, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil must continue seeking pension overhaul - Goldfajn

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - It is important that Brazil continues to pursue reforms to boost productivity, especially by revamping the social security system, in order to cut interest rates in a sustainable way, central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Friday at an event.

Goldfajn also repeated that the central bank has more room for currency interventions when necessary after reducing the stock of outstanding currency swaps. He added that this greater leeway for action is desirable at this moment. (Reporting by Thaís Freitas; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

