Brazil central bank calls for emergency bond-buying powers -document

BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank is proposing a constitutional amendment allowing it to buy government bonds and “public or private financial assets” to help it manage the current economic crisis, according to a draft document seen by Reuters on Friday.

The request cites the need to intervene in bond markets in times of “public calamity” or “grave economic rupture”, adding that the coronavirus outbreak represents a “grave situation” for the Brazilian people and markets. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes)