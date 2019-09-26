Brazil cenbank raises 2019 GDP growth forecast slightly to 0.9%

BRASILIA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Thursday raised its 2019 economic growth forecast to 0.9% from 0.8%, adding that the pace of growth will likely accelerate to 1.8% next year although the outlook is tinged with a “high degree of uncertainty”.

In its Quarterly Inflation Report, the central bank said that based on the market’s consensus exchange rate and interest rate forecasts, inflation will be well below target, which should provide room for a further reduction in interest rates. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Alison Williams)