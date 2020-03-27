Brazil central bank asks for authorization to buy debt directly

BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will ask Congress for a constitutional amendment allowing it to buy debt directly to help ease market stress during the coronavirus outbreak, bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Campos Neto said the central bank has an enormous balance sheet and buying debt directly, as other central banks around the world do, will be a powerful tool in its crisis-fighting arsenal. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever)