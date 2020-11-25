Brazil central bank fairly relaxed on inflation, takes longer-term view -Campos Neto

BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank is relatively relaxed about inflation, bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday, noting that policymakers must look through the recent spike in prices and take a longer-term view.

Speaking in an online live event hosted by financial cooperative society Sicoob Engecred, Campos Neto also said policymakers will discuss their “forward guidance” pledge to keep interest rates low for a long time at their next policy meeting in mid-December. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)