Brazil central bank holds inflation, GDP forecasts steady

BRASILIA, March 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank held its forecasts for inflation and gross domestic product growth steady on Thursday after hinting at its last meeting at another interest rate cut in May.

In its quarterly inflation report, the central bank forecast inflation of 3.8 percent in 2018 and 4.1 percent in 2019. The estimates are based on interest rate estimates in a survey of economists taken before the bank’s last policy statement. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)