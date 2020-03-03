Brazil central bank monitoring coronavirus impact on economy, financial conditions

BRASILIA, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank said on Tuesday it is monitoring the impact on domestic economic and financial conditions resulting from the coronavirus outbreak and the negative effect it is having on the global economy.

In a statement on its website, the central bank said financial asset prices are likely to come under pressure, and that the two weeks between now and its next policy meeting will allow it to make a better assessment on the outlook for inflation. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)