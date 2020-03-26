Bonds News
March 26, 2020 / 11:28 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Brazil central bank slashes 2020 GDP growth forecast to zero

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Thursday slashed its 2020 economic growth forecast to 0.0% from 2.2%, citing the shock from the coronavirus pandemic to domestic activity and warning that a high degree of uncertainty surrounds the outlook.

In its quarterly inflation report, the central bank also lowered its inflation outlook for this year to 3.0% from 3.5%, based on market projections for interest rates and a stable exchange rate of 4.75 reais per dollar. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Brad Haynes)

