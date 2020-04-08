Brazil SME stress test results "not very good" - central bank

BRASILIA, April 8 (Reuters) - The results of recent stress tests carried out by Brazil’s central bank on small and medium-sized enterprises were “not very good”, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday, adding that some sectors will need support.

Speaking via a Credit Suisse-hosted live event online, Campos Neto said trouble with SMEs has a “relatively large” ability to drain liquidity from the financial system, and noted that the cost of credit is starting to rise even though official interest rates are at a record low. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)