Brazil uncertainty over reforms limit foreign investment -central bank

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - Uncertainty about the approval of needed reforms in Brazil has limited the flow of foreign investment into the country, central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday at a conference in Washington.

Campos Neto said the Brazilian government still lacks a ‘focal point’ to lead the relationship with foreign investors. He praised the bill the government sent to Congress related to central bank independence, saying the measure would allow for lower structural interest rates over time. (Reporting by Alex Alper; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Richard Chang)