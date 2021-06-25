Brazil's Campos Neto says policy credibility, anchoring inflation expectations is crucial

BRASILIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will do whatever it takes to meet its 2024 inflation goal of 3%, bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday, adding that anchoring inflation expectations and ensuring policy credibility is fundamental to the economy.

In a live event hosted by the Brazilian banking association Febraban, Campos Neto said the persistence and number of inflation shocks have pushed expectations higher, but warned that allowing inflation to become unanchored is the worst thing for growth, delays investment and is bad for the currency. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Gabriel Ponte Editing by Chris Reese)