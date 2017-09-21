FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's central bank lowers inflation view, sees faster growth
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2017 / 11:25 AM / a month ago

Brazil's central bank lowers inflation view, sees faster growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Thursday trimmed its inflation forecasts and forecast accelerating economic growth into next year, painting a rosier picture for Latin America’s largest economy as interest rates approach record lows.

In its quarterly inflation report, the central bank forecast economic growth of 0.7 percent in 2017, up from a previous estimate of 0.5 percent. For 2018, the bank forecast growth of 2.2 percent. Inflation is estimated at 3.2 percent in 2017 and 4.3 percent in 2018, down from 3.3 and 4.4 percent respectively. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.