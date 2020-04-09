Emerging economies' central banks may become "buyer of last resort" - Brazil's Campos Neto

BRASILIA, April 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market central banks may need to become the “buyer of last resort” to ensure that financial markets have sufficient liquidity and function normally in this time of crisis, Brazil’s central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday.

In a presentation to senators posted on the bank’s website, Campos Neto also said the value of private sector assets, such as debentures and loans, that the central bank could buy under new emergency rules awaiting congressional approval could total 973 billion reais ($192 billion).

($1 = 5.06 reais)